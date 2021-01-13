Financial Analysis: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) vs. Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Longfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12% Longfin N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Longfin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67 Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $133.01, suggesting a potential downside of 23.42%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Longfin.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longfin has a beta of 5.84, meaning that its stock price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Longfin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Longfin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $328.01 million 34.94 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,447.42 Longfin $75.04 million 0.35 -$26.36 million N/A N/A

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

Summary

Five9 beats Longfin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients; and has strategic partnership with Conn3Ct Ltd. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

