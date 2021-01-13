Financial Comparison: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) versus Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Yatra Online’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -10.27% -51.54% -9.47% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yatra Online and Online Vacation Center’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $96.29 million 1.34 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.73 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Online Vacation Center on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

