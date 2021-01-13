Financial Survey: MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) & MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

This table compares MFS Government Markets Income Trust and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Government Markets Income Trust N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital -120.96% 5.22% 3.31%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and MVC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Government Markets Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

MVC Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than MFS Government Markets Income Trust.

Dividends

MFS Government Markets Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MVC Capital pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MFS Government Markets Income Trust and MVC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Government Markets Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.29 $16.32 million $0.65 14.03

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Government Markets Income Trust.

Summary

MVC Capital beats MFS Government Markets Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S. government agencies, international sovereigns, U.S. treasuries, cash and other net assets, emerging markets debt, high grade corporates, and residential mortgage backed securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index. MFS Government Markets Income Trust was formed in May 28, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.