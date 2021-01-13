FinNexus (FNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $237,275.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.20 million and $237,275.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

