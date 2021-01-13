FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Insider Acquires £19,797.44 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth purchased 76,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,797.44 ($25,865.48).
FA stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 25.80 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of £32.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 24.98 ($0.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.67.
