FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Insider Acquires £19,797.44 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth purchased 76,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,797.44 ($25,865.48).

FA stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 25.80 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of £32.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 24.98 ($0.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.67.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

