Firo Market Cap Reaches $44.90 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00011353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,623.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.77 or 0.03075270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00397624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.48 or 0.01373295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.00590898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00476362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00340878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020918 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,456 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.