First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report sales of $99.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.67 million and the highest is $102.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $103.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.96 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $379.57 million, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $404.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUSE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Busey by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

