First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.72

Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.72 and traded as low as $60.00. First Capital shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 1,844 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Capital by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 62.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 110.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

