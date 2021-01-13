First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.66. 103,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

