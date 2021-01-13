First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 68.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 512,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,856,000 after acquiring an additional 208,802 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.00. 41,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,981. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $537.86. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

