First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $56.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,177.32. The company had a trading volume of 128,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,764. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,186.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3,158.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.