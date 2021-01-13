First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.61 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.06. 253,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $244.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

