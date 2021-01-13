First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average of $235.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.