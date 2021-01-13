First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.37. 62,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

