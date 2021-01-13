First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after buying an additional 414,962 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Visa by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.32. The company had a trading volume of 142,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.41.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

