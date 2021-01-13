First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,448 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 44.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. 81,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.