First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $131.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $132.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $104.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $500.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $501.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.10 million, with estimates ranging from $497.40 million to $508.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

