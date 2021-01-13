First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

