First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after buying an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

