First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,175,000 after purchasing an additional 717,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

