First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 54,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 408.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 182,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

