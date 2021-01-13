First Hawaiian Bank Has $27.59 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

