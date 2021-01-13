First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $203.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

