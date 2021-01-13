First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 10,260 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.