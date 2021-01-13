First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $805.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $871.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 324.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,680,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

