First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,741 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.