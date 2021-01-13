First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $315.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average is $343.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

