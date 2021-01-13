First Hawaiian Bank Sells 969 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $131.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

