First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Sells $208,435.80 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 4,250,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.54.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Horizon by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 11.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 236.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
