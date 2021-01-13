First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Sells $208,435.80 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 4,250,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Horizon by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 11.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 236.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

