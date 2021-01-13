First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $300.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

