First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of FMBI opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $22.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 344,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

