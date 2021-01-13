First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Trading Down 1.1%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 10,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on FXNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get First National alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of First National worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.