First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1895276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.19.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

