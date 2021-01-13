First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.79.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.28. 1,286,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

