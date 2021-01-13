First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Down 84.6% in December

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FRSB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 6,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409. First Resource Bank has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps.

