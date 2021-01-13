First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

