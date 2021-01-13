FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.23.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

