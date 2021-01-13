FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.25

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.25 and traded as high as $77.80. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 2,619,523 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC cut FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The company has a market capitalization of £941.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.25.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.