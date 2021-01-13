Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCREY remained flat at $$8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

