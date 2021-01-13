Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCREY remained flat at $$8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
