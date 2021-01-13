Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.11. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 983 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $40.51 million and a PE ratio of 21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

