FLIP Price Up 42.6% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 82.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $337,009.99 and $1,677.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

