Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $998.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.80 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $917.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

