Folgory Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,014.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $4.61 million and $127,014.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00399411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.07 or 0.04320970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

Folgory Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.