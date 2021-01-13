Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,024 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,505,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.