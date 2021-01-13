Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 156.7% in December

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

