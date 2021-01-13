FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Trading 1.4% Higher

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33. 5,403 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,577 shares during the period. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $37,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

