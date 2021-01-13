FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Reaches $243,351.04

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $243,351.04 and approximately $43.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster's official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

