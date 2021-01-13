Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 617472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert purchased 5,016 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$46,811.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$815,455.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

