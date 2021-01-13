Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 626,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 866,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,847 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

