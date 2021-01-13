Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,099 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

